FM says rules on retro tax to be framed soon

The bill provides for the government to refund the retro tax to companies provided all legal challenges are withdrawn.

Now the rules for the same have to be framed, Sitharaman told reporters here. "Rules will have to be framed... rules will be famed soon."

The government has to refund about Rs 8,100 crore that it had collected using the retro tax law. The bulk of this -- Rs 7,900 crore is to Cairn Energy alone.

While in other cases, it did not take punitive measures to recover the tax demand, the income tax department sold Cairn's near 10 per cent shareholding in its erstwhile Indian subsidiary and also seized its dividends totalling Rs 1,140 crore and stopped tax refunds of Rs 1,590 crore.

Cairn challenged the tax demand before an international arbitration tribunal, which in December last year overturned the same and ordered the government to refund the money collected.

Vodafone too had gone a favourable arbitration award against levy of Rs 22,100 crore tax.