FM Sitharaman calls for timely debt restructuring to counter global debt crisis

Day 1 of the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the Indian presidency witnessed Session 1 on Global Economy and International Financial Architecture held under the ambit of Spring Meetings 2023 of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB).

The FMCBG meeting also discussed key challenges to the Global Economic Outlook and explored possible areas of policy coordination on pressing global issues, besides exchanging views on accelerating progress on deliverables envisioned during G20India Presidency.

Sitharaman discussed the progress on the agenda of strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) including hearing from MDBs on the implementation of recommendations of Capital Adequacy Framework Review Panel and sought G20 member’s views on the way forward of the expert group on strengthening MDBs set up by G20 India Presidency, according to the finance ministry.