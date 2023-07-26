FMCG distributors rue dearth of warehouses, government support

He said it is the need of the hour to allot space for warehouses to the stockists and distributors at district levels where government departments like FSSAI etc., can manage and check the authenticity of the products and availability of the products through a single window system.

“Despite being over two thousand distributors and stockists who are providing livelihood to thousands directly and indirectly, we don’t have a unified place or warehouse where everyone can unload their stock, and the process will be streamlined."

"We are scattered all over Kashmir and have to unload our stock in alleys which also causes inconvenience to locals and halts traffic at times. The unified spot in some industrial areas would have also helped the government to keep a check on the quality of products and carry out other formalities,” the members of the association said.