FMD outbreak: Farmers in distress

Farmers said that the concerned department has failed to discharge their duties which have resulted in misery to the farmers.

“In our pasture, officials have set up a camp like every year. Ironically only two government shepherds were stationed there while I visited a few days back. Those who are in charge are nowhere to be seen. As I told the officials to administer medicine to our sick sheep, the low rung workers said that they are there for the government. Livestock and can’t help us. If these officers are taking hefty money, why aren’t they doing their job,” said another farmer.

Iqbal Ahmed, another farmer, owns 90 sheep in Budgam. He said 62 of the sheep were infected while one died. He said that the government should make sure to vaccinate animals before we take them out to graze in the highlands.

“This year no vaccination was done. When we asked the officials they said that they didn’t get the vaccine stock. We have to buy medicine privately. Whenever we get it from government officials, we pay the same. All our investments are getting wasted due to FMD. Our family borrowed loan but if our livestock died how are we supposed to repay,” Iqbal said