‘Focus on design innovations for promotion of craft sector’

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Director, Handicraft and Handloom, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah today reviewed the functioning of the Craft Development Institute at CDI Campus, Baghi Ali Mardan, here.
The officials of the Institute gave a detailed briefing on the current functioning of the Institute vis-à-vis the progress in academics with respect to the MBA-CME course, which is being offered by the Institute since 2020, admissions under the course for the current academic session, implementation of various projects of Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Government of India.
Director, Handicraft and Handloom directed the officials of the Institute to take the requisite measures for increasing the student roll under the MBA-CME course so that more students can avail the benefit of the course.
The Director, while appreciating the work done so far by Institute further suggested that the need of the hour is to put more focus on Design innovations in the craft sector, the need for the creation of a digital repository for the contemporary indigenous designs and undertaking new projects in training and skill development in design innovations technology for the development of a robust and a vibrant craft sector in the UT of J&K. In light of this, a committee was also established to create a better interface with the artisans and to provide design interventions into a variety of crafts with the aim of expanding their respective markets.
The Director also emphasised the need to evolve a strategy in order to ascertain new projects and programs available under various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) that can be undertaken by the Institute for the development of the craft sector in J&K.
Director, Handicraft and Handloom was also apprised about the progress made under GI tagging for various GI registered crafts through Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC), including the introduction of the Quick Response (QR) Management System for GI tagging and setting up of Optical Fibre Diameter Analyser (OFDA) testing facility.
The Director, Handicraft and Handloom stressed promoting and publicizing the GI tagging services offered by the Institute under its Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre for GI-certified crafts which includes pashmina, Sozni, Kani, Paper-Machie, Khatamband and Wood Carving.
He emphasised that mass awareness programmes should be held for artisans and manufacturers etc. besides conducting stakeholder meetings in order to create awareness about the incentives available under GI tagging.