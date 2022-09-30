‘Focus on design innovations for promotion of craft sector’

The Director, while appreciating the work done so far by Institute further suggested that the need of the hour is to put more focus on Design innovations in the craft sector, the need for the creation of a digital repository for the contemporary indigenous designs and undertaking new projects in training and skill development in design innovations technology for the development of a robust and a vibrant craft sector in the UT of J&K. In light of this, a committee was also established to create a better interface with the artisans and to provide design interventions into a variety of crafts with the aim of expanding their respective markets.

The Director also emphasised the need to evolve a strategy in order to ascertain new projects and programs available under various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) that can be undertaken by the Institute for the development of the craft sector in J&K.