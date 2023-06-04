'Focus on fewer imports, more exports'

The DC also took a thorough assessment of the Export activities being carried out under different sectors in the District. He was given feedback through a PowerPoint presentation about the range of products that are produced in the District having demand in national and international markets and can prove key to make Srinagar an Export Hub under One District One Product(ODOP) scheme. He stressed on taking measures for providing support required by the local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports with impetus on supporting the industry from the production stage to the exporting stage.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the finalisation of the products with export potential and the Committee finalized 3 products vis Silk Carpet, Pashmina and Papier-Mâché under District Export Action Plan for Export.