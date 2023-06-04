'Focus on fewer imports, more exports'

Srinagar, June 4: With an aim to enhance the Export of Goods from Srinagar District to boost the local Economy, a meeting of District Export Promotion Committee was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.
General Manager DIC, Hamida Akhtar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Mohsina Irshad, Chief Agriculture Officer, Monohar Lal, Lead District Manager, Abdul Majid, Area Marketing Officer, Horticulture, besides Representatives from JKTPO and Craft Development Institute.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed appraisal about the measures undertaken for boosting exports of various products which are being produced or manufactured in the District. A comprehensive discussion on the subject was held wherein various issues pertaining to the finalization of the District Export Action Plan were discussed.
The DC also took a thorough assessment of the Export activities being carried out under different sectors in the District. He was given feedback through a PowerPoint presentation about the range of products that are produced in the District having demand in national and international markets and can prove key to make Srinagar an Export Hub under One District One Product(ODOP) scheme. He stressed on taking measures for providing support required by the local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports with impetus on supporting the industry from the production stage to the exporting stage.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the finalisation of the products with export potential and the Committee finalized 3 products vis Silk Carpet, Pashmina and Papier-Mâché under District Export Action Plan for Export.