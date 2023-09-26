Food & Bakery Expo-2023 | Significant platform for industry, entrepreneurs: KU VC

Srinagar, Sep 26: To provide a platform to industry professionals, students and aspiring entrepreneurs in the food and bakery industry, the Department of Food Science and Technology (DFST), Kashmir University (KU), in collaboration with the Bakery and Industry Welfare Association (BIWA) organised the Food & Bakery Expo-2023 here at the varsity’s main campus.
A statement said that this event brought together industry leaders and culinary innovators to connect, exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations while showcasing cutting-edge machinery for food production from across India.
More than eighty prominent industries representing various sectors of the food industry and agricultural processing from across India along with thousands of enthusiastic attendees visited the expo, exhibiting an array of products and services and providing a comprehensive view of the food industry's diversity.
One of the distinctive aspects of the expo was the live demonstrations of machinery, making it convenient for new entrants to the industry who no longer needed to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir to procure equipment and understand the machinery functionality first-hand.
Expressing her satisfaction with the Food & Bakery Expo 2023, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan emphasised the expo's significance in providing a platform for the industry, particularly for new entrepreneurs in food production.
The event facilitated the purchase of industrial equipment showcasing innovative food production techniques and the advertisement and familiarisation of new products.
The Food & Bakery Expo 2023 exemplified the vibrancy and dynamism of the food industry while fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its stakeholders.