Food on wheels: Habibi Kitchen gets rolling in Srinagar

Srinagar: Anwar J Sidique, 39, of Baramulla, has opened his Habibi restaurant-food on wheels in Srinagar's Rajbagh area with a variety of dishes for foodies.
The open-air restaurant was thrown open on Thursday afternoon much to the attraction of the food lovers.
“I have spent most of my time abroad and I got the idea of setting up this kind of restaurant in the Valley. It is not the first of its kind but something new in the city,” Anwar said.
Anwar already works in the frozen food industry, has a production facility, and sells to large shops. He claimed, "I am already in this business, which is how I came up with the idea to establish such a facility in Srinagar."
The restaurant is set up in the form of a bus with all the catering fixed inside the bus while seating arrangement has been set up on the top.
“The seating arrangement is open with a capacity to accommodate around 20 people at a time. Besides serving it here, we will be delivering our food within a range of around 10 kilometres,” he said.
After setting up the facility in the city, Anwar is planning to expand it and cover all the districts, mostly the tourist destinations.
“I am planning to expand this business and cover all the districts. To begin with, we will cover tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and other places,” he said.