Food on wheels: Habibi Kitchen gets rolling in Srinagar

Srinagar: Anwar J Sidique, 39, of Baramulla, has opened his Habibi restaurant-food on wheels in Srinagar's Rajbagh area with a variety of dishes for foodies.

The open-air restaurant was thrown open on Thursday afternoon much to the attraction of the food lovers.

“I have spent most of my time abroad and I got the idea of setting up this kind of restaurant in the Valley. It is not the first of its kind but something new in the city,” Anwar said.