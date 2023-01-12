Food Safety deptt seizes manufacturing unit at Anantnag

Srinagar: Food Safety Department seized a peanut chikki manufacturing unit at Anantnag for "unauthorized manufacturing of the food products by copying the trade name and manufacturing address of a reputed company".

As per the handout issued by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Anantnag, Zameer Ahmad which reads as " consequent upon the inputs forwarded to this office by Commissioner FDA, J&k regarding unlawful manufacturing of Peanut Chikki near Industrial Estate Anchidora Anantnag the Assistant Commissioner along with a team raided the premises of Hilal Ahmad Wani and during the raid recovered processed peanut chikki and packaging material worth thousands of rupees."