Food Safety deptt seizes manufacturing unit at Anantnag

Srinagar: Food Safety Department seized a peanut chikki manufacturing unit at Anantnag for "unauthorized manufacturing of the food products by copying the trade name and manufacturing address of a reputed company".
As per the handout issued by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Anantnag, Zameer Ahmad which reads as " consequent upon the inputs forwarded to this office by Commissioner FDA, J&k regarding unlawful manufacturing of Peanut Chikki near Industrial Estate Anchidora Anantnag the Assistant Commissioner along with a team raided the premises of Hilal Ahmad Wani and during the raid recovered processed peanut chikki and packaging material worth thousands of rupees."
"The seized material bears the label of a reputed Gujarat-based company Rolex Food Product Vejalpur Road Chikhodara. During preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that the aforementioned person is unauthorisedly manufacturing the food products by copying the trade name and manufacturing address of a reputed company."
The unit of the accused has been put under seal till further orders. Further action in the case shall be initiated after the completion of the investigation process, reads the statement.