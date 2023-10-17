Food Safety Ganderbal conducts Market Checking

Ganderbal, Oct 17: A joint team of Food Safety Ganderbal and Intelligence cum Legal Cell Kashmir today conducted market checking of various Food Business Operators in Duderhama and Beehama markets of the district.
The team led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety was accompanied by Designated officer, Food Safety, Food Safety Officer, Ganderbal and Kangan.
During the course of the inspection, some restaurants and butchers were found operating in unhygienic conditions thereby violating Schedule 4 of FSS, Act-2006. As such an amount of Rs.10,000 was recovered on the spot under section-56 of FSS Act.
The drive shall continue in the whole district and FBOs that are found violating FSS, ACT-2006 shall be dealt with strictly under the said Act.