FOOD STARTUP | ‘Kashmiri barbecues like never before’

At the pre-inauguration function today, many customers expressed satisfaction with food quality. “I found the barbecues tender and very tasty. I was amazed to see professional chefs, good taste, variety of chutneys and importantly excellent ambience,” said Muhammad Taseen, a customer.

Ubaid has done a diploma in marketing and sales from England. He did his bachelor's in international business with a specialisation in applied management from the Auckland Institute of Studies. “My education will help me to provide efficient services to customers.

What inspired you to start a food business after studying abroad? “If i can be honest, I don't think I was really inspired into coming back to start a business, but I wanted to start my business in Kashmir because my family was here. I strongly believe that relationships are the single most important thing to you, and your life because they are the source of all your best memories,” Ubaid said.

“So just the money really doesn't matter to me, if the people I want to spend the money on are far away. I chose the food sector because cooking food is something that I absolutely love. And what better way to earn than to earn by doing something you love.

About the novel name of his outlet, Ubaid says, “I have always had a fondness for things that are unique, and different.”

“So in my quest to create something that was unique, and original, Unusual Barbecues came to mind. Unusual Barbecues is my answer to what my heart wants,” he added.