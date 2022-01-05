For 1st time Shikara on display in J&K Floor at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo

Srinagar: For the first time a Shikara is on display in Jammu and Kashmir Floor at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo-2020.

According to a press release, the Shikara is being supplemented by a live demonstration of five Crafts wherein the noted Padma Shri Artisan Ghulam Rasool, the famous Jamavar artist is displaying his skill.

Maqbool Jan and Shilip Guru are exhibiting his Paper Machie products and attracting the visitors with the live demonstration of his unmatched art. For the first time Pashmina Carpets are being displayed in the Pavilion. Carpet making, Kani weaving, Walnut engraving and Basholi painting is also being demonstrated live.