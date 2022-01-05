For 1st time Shikara on display in J&K Floor at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo

Srinagar: For the first time a Shikara is on display in Jammu and Kashmir Floor at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo-2020.
According to a press release, the Shikara is being supplemented by a live demonstration of five Crafts wherein the noted Padma Shri Artisan Ghulam Rasool, the famous Jamavar artist is displaying his skill.
Maqbool Jan and Shilip Guru are exhibiting his Paper Machie products and attracting the visitors with the live demonstration of his unmatched art. For the first time Pashmina Carpets are being displayed in the Pavilion. Carpet making, Kani weaving, Walnut engraving and Basholi painting is also being demonstrated live.
The Pavilion is showcasing digital content on 12 display screens highlighting Tourism, Handicrafts, Agriculture and Horticulture potential, additionally culture and cuisine is supplementing the event.
An entourage of renowned singers and musicians including Irfan-Bilal-Mehmeet combo and the budding stars in Waqar Khan and Sonali Dogra are mesmerising the visitors with their music and vocals.
The details were disclosed by Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah, who is nodal officer from J&K for making all the necessary arrangements at the J&K Pavilion.