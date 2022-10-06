Force Motors unveils 2 new vehicles

Srinagar: Force Motors on Thursday launched Gurkha and Traveller Monobus at the Srinagar dealership Jamie Power Private Ltd.

The new vehicles were unveiled by Director Abdul Rashid Jamie.

Speaking on the occasion Ovees Qadir Jamie, MD said the Gurkha is powered by the Mercedes-derived 2.6 liter, 91hp common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine.

Transmission options include a five-speed Mercedes G-28 manual gearbox coupled with the four-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard. The new Force Gurkha has a crawl-up angle of 35-degrees while the water-wading capacity is rated at 700 mm.

It is the only vehicle that comes with a factory-fitted air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.