Force Motors unveils 2 new vehicles

Srinagar: Force Motors on Thursday launched Gurkha and Traveller Monobus at the Srinagar dealership Jamie Power Private Ltd.
The new vehicles were unveiled by Director Abdul Rashid Jamie.
Speaking on the occasion Ovees Qadir Jamie, MD said the Gurkha is powered by the Mercedes-derived 2.6 liter, 91hp common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine.
Transmission options include a five-speed Mercedes G-28 manual gearbox coupled with the four-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard. The new Force Gurkha has a crawl-up angle of 35-degrees while the water-wading capacity is rated at 700 mm.
It is the only vehicle that comes with a factory-fitted air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.
The Force Gurkha is spawned by the modular architecture platform and being a purpose-built off-road SUV. Its looks are modern and upmarket with elements like the new single-slat grille with Gurkha branding, LED Pro Edge headlights with integrated DRLs which is a segment-first, LED indicators, new bumpers, fog lights, a new snorkel, a newly designed ‘Shark Gill’ on the fender, a bigger rear windshield, newly designed wing mirrors with Khukri engraving, new black plastic cladding, rear-door mounted spare wheel and LED taillights among others. Dimension-wise, the new Force Gurkha measures 4116 mm in length, 1812 mm in width, 2075 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2400 mm. It will be available in five colors, Orange, Green, Grey and White.
Jamie Power Private Limited also launched the country’s only 31- 41 seater Monocoque Buses. The Traveller-MONOBUS is loaded with several path-breaking and novel features offered for the first time in the midi-bus segment.
The vehicles have been launched in presence of Kshitij Harne Sales Head and Rajeev Sharma Business Manager Force Motors Ltd. The delivery of Traveller Monobus Vehicles has also been given to Shemford School.