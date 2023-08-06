Foreign investors turn net buyers in India stocks for 5th straight month in July

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained net buyers in Indian stock markets for the fifth straight month, according to data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL).

FPIs bought Indian stocks worth Rs 7,936 crore, Rs 11,631 crore, Rs 43,838 crore, Rs 47,148 crore, and Rs 46,618 crore in March, April, May, June, and July, respectively, data showed. In August, however, they are thus far net sellers at Rs 2,034 crore.

So far in 2023, foreign investors have put in Rs 120,991 crore in the Indian stock markets.

The foreign funds making their way into Indian stocks buoyed the broader market as the indices have been touching their respective fresh peaks every now and then. Notably, Sensex recently breached the 67,000 mark for the first time.

The latest fund inflows started after the recent banking crisis in the US, leading to the Silicon Valley Bank's closure, among others, in March. Also, India's strong economic outlook, as forecasted by various global agencies, seemed to have made a renewed appetite for domestic stocks.