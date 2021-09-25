Foreign ‘pest’ infects apple orchards in Shopian

Shopian: A novel pest attack is being reported in apple farms in Shopian district causing distress among farmers. .

Experts have identified the pest as leaf miner, which destroys the leaves after forming a circular blotch on them.

According to the experts, the pest tunnels its way into the leaves, fruits, twigs and stem. Leaf miners are the foreign pests which have been reported in the Valley only a few years ago.

This disease has been reported from Zainapora, Bapora and Reshipora villages of the district.