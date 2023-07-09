Foreign tourists rekindle their love for Kashmir

From January 1 to June 19 this year, an impressive surge of over 15,000 foreign tourists has reconnected with the Valley, and authorities expect this number to increase significantly by the end of the year. This resurgence in tourism is a promising sign for the region, as it indicates the restoration of confidence and interest among travellers in visiting this breathtaking part of the world.

According to official statements from the tourism department, the number of foreign tourists exploring the Valley between January and June 19 stood at an impressive 15,161. This figure is a significant leap from the previous year's records, which saw only 4,028 foreign visitors during the same period.