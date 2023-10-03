'Forest-Based Communities reaping enhanced benefits under new NTFP Policy'

The PCCF, who was on his two days tour of Gurez, Tulail and other areas said that this innovative policy has changed the institutional framework for collecting various valuable herbs/shrubs from forests, by eliminating the Contractors as middle-men who were operating in the erstwhile system. He said the rights of collection and sale of NTFPs have now been entrusted to local people, who are at liberty to sell the collected produce to those buyers who offer them better rates instead of selling to a particular Contractor on the monopolistic pattern. A small amount of royalty also goes to the Biodiversity Management Committees, who utilize these funds for the development of forests and Biodiversity Conservation at Gram Panchayat level, he added.

During the visit, the PCCF also reviewed various developmental and infrastructure related works of Bandipora Forest Division.