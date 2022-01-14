Forex reserves down by USD 878 mn to USD 632.736 bn

In the previous week ended December 31, the reserves had dropped by USD 1.466 billion to USD 633.614 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week ended January 7, the decline in the forex kitty was mainly due to a fall in gold reserves and foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).