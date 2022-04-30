Former Secretary General KCC&I Dr. Gazalla Amin passes away

Srinagar, May 1: Dr. Gazalla Amin Noor, a prominent businesswoman and former Secretary General of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), passed away late last night at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 59.
Noor, as per a former KCC&I associate, was suffering from cancer for the past many years and was currently undergoing treatment for over two weeks at a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last at around 11:30 PM.
Noor, daughter of former Chief Secretary Noor Mohammad and niece of prominent lawyer Advocate Zaffar Shah, hailed from Asham-Sumbal in Bandipora district.
A medical doctor by profession, Noor was the proprietor of ‘Fasiam Agro Farms’. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015.
Noor is survived by her husband and three sons.