'Fortis aims to provide world-class medical care to Kashmir sportspersons'

Srinagar, Sep 8: Fortis Health Care Limited is aiming to provide world-class health care service to sportspersons for injuries.
This was stated by Dr Manit Arora, Senior Consultant Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Fortis Hospital Mohali, in a press conference in Srinagar on Friday.
Arora discussed the achievement of the hospital in curing various sports injuries over the past few years.
“We are aiming to provide world-class care for sports injuries and we will do the same for the players in Kashmir,” he said.
“The Orthopaedics team at Fortis Hospital Mohali has recently operated on a national-level sportsperson for a knee injury through the latest technique of ACL Reconstruction Surgery and Lateral Extra Articular Tenodesis."
He said that the team of doctors led by Dr Manit Arora performed ACL Reconstruction Surgery on 25-year-old Sharukh Ahmad Dar, a Kashmir-based bowler playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, an Indian Premier League franchise.
“Patient Dar had been experiencing acute pain in his right knee along with swelling after an injury. This restricted his performance and caused instability in the knee. He finally approached Dr Arora at Fortis Mohali in May this year and underwent an MRI which revealed an ACL injury. The highly skilled team of doctors led by Dr. Arora subsequently performed ACL Reconstruction Surgery on the Patient,” he said
Arora said the Patient also underwent Lateral Extra Articular Tenodesis, a normal procedure that reduces graft failure rates. Discussing the benefits of ACL Reconstruction Surgery, Dr Arora, said, “ACL Reconstruction Surgery includes repair or reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The procedure helps accelerate a player’s return to the respective game. Patient Sharukh was able to return to the gym in a span of two months.”