FPIs invest Rs 43,838 crore in India in May

Nifty racing to the all-time high of 18887 and breaking the record are highly possible in the next few trading days. But at record levels, selling pressure is likely since valuations will emerge as a concern, he said.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management, said the the equity market has been holding quite well buoyed by the better than expected national income data, encouraging manufacturing PMI, and finally, a closure to the US debt ceiling discussions.

The positive sentiment created by these events may linger on for some more time.