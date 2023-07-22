FPIs invested Rs 43, 804 crore in July

New Delhi: FPI flows into India continue unabated in July, too. India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Till July 21, FPIs have invested Rs 43,804 crore in India. This figure includes investment through stock exchanges, primary market and bulk deals.

FPIs continue to invest in financials, automobiles, capital goods, realty a¹nd FMCG. FPI buying in these sectors have contributed hugely to the surge in prices of stocks in these sectors and the Sensex and Nifty scaling record highs, he said.