FPIs sold stocks for Rs 15,817 cr in Aug

New Delhi: In the cash market, FPIs sold stocks for Rs 15,817 crore through August 26, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FPI selling which began in early August continues. The consolidated NSDL data shows the August FPI investment through 26th at Rs 10,689 crore.

But this figure includes investment through the primary market and bulk deals, which have been gathering momentum recently. In the cash market FPIs sold stocks for Rs 15,817 crore through August 26.

Strength in the dollar index at well around 104 and the US 10-year bond yield remaining around 4.25 per cent are short-term negatives for FPI flows to emerging markets like India, he said.