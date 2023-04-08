FPOs can play crucial role in enhancing farmers’ income: Atal Dulloo

Jammu, Apr 8: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo alongwith Joint Secretary (Marketing), Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr Vijaya Lakshmi Nadendla today held a detailed interaction with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) of Jammu division at Kissan Kendra, Tala Tiloo here.
Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu, eminent professors and scholars from SKUAST-J, other senior officers of APD, representatives of FPOs as well as CBBOs participated in the interaction programme.
Director Agriculture Kashmir, Managing Director JKHPMC and other concerned officers participated in the programme through video conferencing.
Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo highlighted the importance of FPOs in the growth and development of the agriculture sector, and how they can help in doubling farmers’ income.
The ACS further said that the FPOs can play a crucial role in enhancing farmers’ income, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring food security in the region. He added the department is committed to providing all necessary support to FPOs.
Dulloo enjoined the representatives of FPOs to build trust in farmers and mobilise them so that more and more farmers to join them. He also asked them to organise awareness programmes for farmers about the importance of FPOs as well as the required training that should be provided to them for the success of these organisations.
During the address, Dulloo assured the FPO representatives that their concerns would be addressed, and the government would provide all necessary assistance to FPOs to overcome their challenges.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Vijaya Lakshmi spoke in length about the importance of FPOs. She also discussed various schemes and programs launched by the Government of India to support the agriculture sector and FPOs. She added that the government is committed to supporting FPOs and ensuring that they play a crucial role in the economic development of the region.
During the workshop, the representatives of numerous FPOs also spoke in length and shared their experiences and challenges faced while working in the agriculture sector.