Frame committee for revival of industrial sector: FCIK to CEO J&K Bank

FCIK President, Shahid Kamli put forth a charter of demands which includes reframing of One Time Settlement Scheme (JKB Special OTS 2021). Income recognition and Asset classification D3 eligibility should be changed to D1. “The scheme should be applicable to all accounts below 15 lakh NPA outstanding. The upper limit should be Rs 50 crore for all MSME’s units to be covered with one year repayment period.”

“The bank should frame a committee for revival and rehabilitation of the industrial sector and should identify the potentially viable units which can be rehabilitated along with FCIK being the member of the committee. The bank should also provide an exit route to those units which can’t be rehabilitee with a friendly exit policy,” it said.