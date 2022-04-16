Frame committee for revival of industrial sector: FCIK to CEO J&K Bank

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) team today held a meeting with Managing Director and CEO, J&K Bank Baldev Prakash during which the industrialists sought a constitution of a committee for working out a plan for revival and rehabilitation of Kashmir’s industrial sector.
As per the statement, the FCIK team was led by President, FCIK, Shahid Kamili other who participated in the meeting were Ovees Qadir Jamie, Nisar Ahmad, Zubair Bhat, Afaq Qadri, Imran Murtaza and Muhammad Imran.
FCIK President, Shahid Kamli put forth a charter of demands which includes reframing of One Time Settlement Scheme (JKB Special OTS 2021). Income recognition and Asset classification D3 eligibility should be changed to D1. “The scheme should be applicable to all accounts below 15 lakh NPA outstanding. The upper limit should be Rs 50 crore for all MSME’s units to be covered with one year repayment period.”
“The bank should frame a committee for revival and rehabilitation of the industrial sector and should identify the potentially viable units which can be rehabilitated along with FCIK being the member of the committee. The bank should also provide an exit route to those units which can’t be rehabilitee with a friendly exit policy,” it said.
Secretary-General FCIK, Ovees Qadir Jamie said the due payments to the enterprises are not being made in time resulting in huge losses incurred by the unit holders besides undermining their reputation with creditors and bankers. “They should assess the borrowers on pending liabilities and support them with the additional funding till the time their payments get released otherwise they will turn NPA without their fault,” he said.