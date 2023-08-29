Free Skill Training organised by DE&CC commences at Kulgam

Kulgam, Aug 29: Joint Director Employment, Kashmir, Zeenat Ara today inaugurated the three months free skill training at Govt. ITI Kulgam.
A statement said that the free training course is being organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Kulgam with the aim of bridging the skill gap, building entrepreneurship capacity and equipping the educated unemployed youth in the employment market/industry-driven sectors.
During three months free skill training in Assistant Technician-Networking & Storage, the selected candidates will be imparted quality training as per NSQF guidelines besides the stipend of Rs. 1000 will be credited into their bank accounts per month provided that they shall attend the course regularly.
Pertinent to mention here that after following the due procedure, 30 candidates have been selected to undergo the training course, while 16 more candidates are in the waiting list.
Earlier, Assistant Director Employment in his address briefed the participants about the existing skill gaps and necessity of skill updation in IT-based courses. He also informed the candidates about the various employment opportunities in the relevant sector.
Joint Director Employment, Kashmir emphasized upon the selected trainees to pursue the course with dedication and determination. She advised them to learn the practicalities in a manner to enable themselves to earn a gainful livelihood in the private or self employment sector.
JD Employment also interacted with the trainees.
CCO, DE&CC Kulgam and Superintendent ITI Kulgam also spoke on the occasion.
Later, Joint Director Employment visited DE&CC/MCC Kulgam and took a detailed review under various deliverables vis-à-vis Registrations, Counseling, Job-fairs, and Unemployment Survey and directed the officers/officials to keep up with the pace and achieve the specified targets well in time.
Assistant Director Employment Nowshad Anjum, Superintendent ITI Kulgam and other officials of DE&CC Kulgam were present at the event.