Free Skill Training organised by DE&CC commences at Kulgam

A statement said that the free training course is being organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Kulgam with the aim of bridging the skill gap, building entrepreneurship capacity and equipping the educated unemployed youth in the employment market/industry-driven sectors.

During three months free skill training in Assistant Technician-Networking & Storage, the selected candidates will be imparted quality training as per NSQF guidelines besides the stipend of Rs. 1000 will be credited into their bank accounts per month provided that they shall attend the course regularly.

Pertinent to mention here that after following the due procedure, 30 candidates have been selected to undergo the training course, while 16 more candidates are in the waiting list.