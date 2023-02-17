From Tradition to Innovation | Govt approves Rs 30.40 cr project Sensor-based Smart Agriculture for J&K farmers

This project of sensor-based smart agriculture can be a transformative innovation for Jammu and Kashmir’s agri-economy. Under the project, a sensor-based pilot study will be conducted on high-density apple orchards, protected cultivation and smart livestock farming. The objective is to increase the use of resources and improve efficiency by up to 80 per cent and automate agricultural operations with precision in HDPs of Apple, vegetables, and livestock. The use of AI-based detection of pests and diseases using handheld sensor devices can significantly reduce the drudgery and cost of cultivation by 20 per cent. The project also aims to develop algorithms for big data analytics for remote operations of IoTs and create a startup ecosystem in smart agriculture by networking with IITs and industries. Certificate and diploma courses in AI and ML, IoT, automation and Block chain technology will be launched to train skilled manpower for the new skill sets required in the industry.

“The outcome of the project will be 50-80 per cent increase in resource use efficiency, the development of a sensor-based grading and sorting system of apple and development of a decision support system (DSS) for pest and disease management. The real-time detection and variable rate spray using robotics and drones will reduce the production cost by 80 per cent. The proposal also aims to build a sensor corridor for livestock and phenotyping and yield prediction,” said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department.