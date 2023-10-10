From Waste to Art: Empowering women through cocoon shell creations

Bhaderwah, Oct 10: The recently concluded youth festival, 'Sangam 2023,' held in the picturesque region of Bhaderwah, left attendees in awe with an unexpected spectacle – exquisite bouquets of multicoloured flowers, intricate garlands, artistic frames, and captivating art pieces, all meticulously crafted from used and damaged cocoons.
This mesmerising display was the brainchild of the faculty and students of the Poonch Campus, and it quickly became a focal point of the iconic youth festival.
The Cocoon Craft workshop, a part of Sangam 2023, drew the attention of dignitaries, guests, and students alike, who were captivated by the novelty and creativity behind these stunning artworks. The use of discarded cocoon shells in the creation of these pieces not only serves the purpose of increasing the income of local farmers but also empowers women who have been actively involved in this unique craft.
What sets this art form apart is its eco-friendliness. By utilising waste cocoon shells, the artists are not only contributing to the livelihood of their communities but also addressing environmental concerns. Not a single non-biodegradable material is used to make these pieces, aligning perfectly with the growing global emphasis on sustainability and recycling.
Traditionally, these cocoon shells were relegated to compost pits, valued only for their protein content. However, a windswept change is sweeping through this landscape. The once-neglected shells are now reborn as vibrant works of art, breathing life into the aspirations of both the students and the cocoon-rearing farmers.
The visionary behind this ingenious project is Dr Rubia Bukhari, an educator and the driving force in the Department of Sericulture at Poonch Campus, Jammu University. Dr Bukhari's inspiration was sparked by a harsh reality – farmers losing faith in sericulture due to the rejection of a substantial portion of their cocoon yield by traders or the dismal prices offered.
The idea of utilising these unconventional materials for artistic endeavours struck Dr Bukhari as both a creative triumph and a pragmatic solution to the plight of the farmers. The metamorphosis of cocoon shells into captivating artworks not only adds value to a once-overlooked byproduct but also empowers students to explore their artistic potential in innovative and sustainable ways.
"Trying to use the discarded material in a profitable way, sitting amid cocoons scattered all around us at the campus, I along with my students and fellow faculty members would cut a few shells into various shapes, paint them and try to create artistic motifs for greeting cards and bouquets. The pastime grew into a hobby, and, still later, began to take shape as an artistic skill," said Dr Rubia Bukhari.
"The way our efforts to use waste cocoons have received rave reviews during Sangam is very encouraging and will surely go a long way in further pursuing our dream to bring white revolution in Jammu and Kashmir like farmers of Bhaderwah have brought Purple revolution by growing exotic lavender," Rubia added.
Dr Rubia Bukhari is aiming for the production of this craft to be undertaken on a larger scale and to make it happen, the Poonch campus has even organised training camps and workshops at several villages and University Campuses, especially for womenfolk.
The students and farmers attending cocoon craft workshops have found a new hope of empowering themselves and increasing their income simultaneously.
"We have been rearing silkworms for two decades but we never thought of using waste cocoons in a profitable way after attending Dr Rubia Bukhari's workshop, I'm sure that our income will increase and I am confident to convince my family to continue Sericulture practice," said Sonia, a silkworm rearer from Poonch."
"I was interested in handcrafts since childhood but after joining MSc Sericulture at Poonch Campus, I found a unique and new dimension of art. For this I'm thankful to my teacher Dr Rubia Bukhari," said Jyoti Sharma (22)of Udhampur.
"My cocoon craft is being received well and I'm quite sure that I can earn my livelihood by this medium of art besides I will also train women at my native place as this is the easiest way to empower womenfolk in rural areas," said Khair-un-Nisa (21) student of Poonch Campus.
The transformation of cocoon shells into such arts and crafts certainly signals the emergence of a new art form. With districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua, Doda and Anantnag being the bastion of silk farming, the new art form has unlimited prospects for expansion.
Although Sericulture is being practiced in southern Indian states on a large scale the Kashmiri silk is still being considered of best quality in the country.