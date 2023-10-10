From Waste to Art: Empowering women through cocoon shell creations

What sets this art form apart is its eco-friendliness. By utilising waste cocoon shells, the artists are not only contributing to the livelihood of their communities but also addressing environmental concerns. Not a single non-biodegradable material is used to make these pieces, aligning perfectly with the growing global emphasis on sustainability and recycling.

Traditionally, these cocoon shells were relegated to compost pits, valued only for their protein content. However, a windswept change is sweeping through this landscape. The once-neglected shells are now reborn as vibrant works of art, breathing life into the aspirations of both the students and the cocoon-rearing farmers.

The visionary behind this ingenious project is Dr Rubia Bukhari, an educator and the driving force in the Department of Sericulture at Poonch Campus, Jammu University. Dr Bukhari's inspiration was sparked by a harsh reality – farmers losing faith in sericulture due to the rejection of a substantial portion of their cocoon yield by traders or the dismal prices offered.