Fruit Growers in Distress: Orchardists rally for MIS revival amidst C-grade apple crisis

Fruit growers associations are now collectively urging the LG administration to take swift action and reinstate the MIS scheme to provide the necessary support and protection to the growers during this challenging period. The reinstatement of the MIS scheme is seen as a lifeline for farmers struggling with the aftermath of a challenging agricultural season. As the apple orchards of Kashmir await government intervention, the hope is that a revived MIS scheme will not only alleviate the woes of fruit growers but also bolster the resilience of this vital sector in the region's economy.

Each year, 8.50 crore man-days are generated through horticulture.

J&K, particularly Kashmir valley, has been rightly described as the ‘land of fruits’ as well as the ‘fruit bowl’ of Northern India.

Horticulture is an important contributor to SGDP with a share of about 9.5 percent.