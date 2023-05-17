Fruit growers urge Govt to rein in rising freight, packaging costs

Baramulla: Fruit growers in North Kashmir have urged the government to rein in rising costs of apple box packaging and shipping charges that are eating away at their profit margins.

Although the Minimum Import Price (MIP) ceiling on apple imports has been welcomed by fruit growers in North Kashmir, they still face considerable difficulties with regard to freight and transportation costs.

The central government recently enacted a ban on apple imports with a CIF (cost, insurance and freight) import price of less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogramme in an effort to protect the interests of fruit farmers, who have long advocated for an end to tax-free apple imports.