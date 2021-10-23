Fruit growers urge LG Sinha to announce financial package

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to announce a financial package for fruit growers who have suffered losses due to untimely snowfall.

According to a statement issued by Chairman, KVFGD, Bashir Ahmad Basheer untimely heavy snow and rainfall have damaged and destroyed apple crop in all fruit orchards of Kashmir particularly in Kulgam and Shopian districts of South Kashmir and various areas of north and central Kashmir as well.