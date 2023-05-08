FSDC meeting | ‘Early warning signal mechanism needs to be strengthened to insulate economy from global shocks’

During the 27th meeting of the FSDC, presided over by Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman, it was noted that though the Indian economy is well insulated from global shocks and spillover effects of the prevailing geopolitical situation, there is a need to be cautious and therefore early warning signals mechanism needs to be evolved in order to be alert to any fiscal risks, sources privy to developments said.

It was also decided that all regulators should conduct a special drive to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed deposits and claims in the financial sector across all segments.