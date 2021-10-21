Fuel prices hiked again; diesel above Rs 99/litre in Srinagar

This is the second consecutive day of price hike. There was no change in rates on October 18 and 19, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.

Diesel costs Rs 99.14 a litre in Srinagar while it is priced at Rs 99.59 in Chennai.