Fuel prices on a roll, hiked again by 35 paise/litre

New Delhi, Oct 22: Petrol and diesel prices rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi rose by 35 paise to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.89 a litre while diesel prices also rose by the same margin to Rs 95.62 a litre, according to a price notification of the state-owned fuel retailers.