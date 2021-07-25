Fuel prices unchanged at record levels for 8th straight day

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged for the 8th consecutive day across the four metros on Sunday.

The stagnation in fuel price revision can be attributed to the global developments on oil production and rising US inventories which softened crude and product rates.

International crude prices declined around 10 per cent to $69 a barrel from a high of over $77 a barrel just a few weeks ago. Currently, the Brent crude is above $72 per barrel.

The oil marketing companies, however, stopped short of reducing the retail price of petrol and diesel as more time is required to study the oil price movement before any downward revision. Already, crude has firmed up in last few days and this could prevent decline in prices.