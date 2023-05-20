G-20 SUMMIT | JKEDI starts training for aspiring entrepreneurs under SANKALP programme

It works for Institutional Strengthening at National, State and District levels; Quality Assurance of skill development programmes and Inclusion of marginalized populations in skill development programmes.

“It is true that the participants present here have undergone skill training in their chosen fields, but a successful business owner must also understand the latest nuances of doing business. It is equally important to understand marketing, branding, and other concepts related to business. Innovation and technology will define your business and will make it unique and successful,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, JKEDI.

During the 5-day EDP, the participants will be apprised about basic business concepts like business plan formulation, marketing plans, accounts management, and many other topics of relevance, so that they can successfully run their businesses. The participants have already received sector-specific short-term technical training in their chosen businesses and now will benefit from JKEDI’s specially curated training modules.