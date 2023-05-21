G20 meeting will send a strong message across world: KTMF

Srinagar: Ahead of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting here, the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Sunday said that the meet will send a strong message across the world that Kashmir is a peaceful place.

The stage is all set for the third G20 tourism working group meeting scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22- 24, 2023 under India’s presidency and the people of the region are ecstatic. The Kashmir Valley in recent years has witnessed an unprecedented rise in tourism, thanks to the scenic beauty and the culture of the region.

People hope that the meeting would bring about more employment opportunities and help the region’s development.

While talking to ANI, Gen Secretary, KTMF Bashir Ahmad Kongposh, said, “This is very good news that the G20 Tourism meeting is going to take place here in Srinagar. It will send a strong message across the world that Kashmir is a peaceful place. The travel advisories which many foreign countries have imposed on their citizens (Foreign Tourists) should be lifted. Tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy. Local tourists who visit Kashmir Valley also praise its beauty and we also hope that the G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir will boast the tourism sector of the region.”