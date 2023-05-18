G20 Srinagar meeting matter of pride for us: CCI Jammu

CCI Jammu president maintained, “This high-profile summit will not only provide an opportunity for India to showcase the reality to the world that normalcy has returned in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir but will also pave the way for India to counter Pakistan's fake claims of human rights violations.”

“Holding the G-20 Summit at SKICC Srinagar from May 22 to 24, 2023 is a great pride for us. Over 100 non-ministerial members representing G-20 nations are expected to participate in the summit. Besides G-20 members, delegates from guest countries are also likely to participate in the event. Thus this event will have a lasting impact on trade, commerce, industry and tourism sectors of J&K as well as other parts of the country,” he said.

Arun Gupta said that this summit would eventually result in increasing the tourist flow, enhancing economic benefits and generation of employment opportunities for the locals and would make J&K a stable destination for investments.

He said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was taking keen interest in making this event a great success which would open new vistas and opportunities for the stakeholders to get the maximum benefit out of this summit.

Among others present in the press conference included Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI; Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president CCI; Manish Gupta, secretary general CCI; Rajesh Gupta, secretary CCI and Rajesh Gupta, treasurer CCI.