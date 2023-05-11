‘G20 summit in Srinagar can be game-changer for tourism sector’

Srinagar: While pinning hopes on the upcoming G20 summit, the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) said the summit could prove a game changer for the tourism sector which is currently witnessing good domestic tourist footfall.
In a statement, TAAK President Farooq Kuthoo said the G-20 meeting in Srinagar would promote Kashmir at the international level as a tourism destination.
He, however, urged the administration to make passage of the tourist and locals free from any restrictions owing to the G20 delegates’ movement across Kashmir.
Kuthoo said Government should also allow tourists to visit Gulmarg and enjoy Gondola ride on 22-23 May which has so far been kept under suspension supposedly for the G20 delegate's movement to Gulmarg.