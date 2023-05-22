G20’s Startup20 Engagement Group releases draft policy communique, seeks public comments

New Delhi: The Startup20 Engagement Group under India’s G20 presidency has released the first draft of the core Recommendation and Policy Directives of the Policy Communique and is now available for public comments.

India’s Startup20 Chair, Chintan Vaishnav, now invites stakeholders from around the world to provide valuable feedback on the draft document to ensure it adequately reflects the concerns of their respective nations’ startup ecosystems. “The Startup20 Engagement Group recognizes the importance of inclusive and collaborative decision-making processes to foster innovation and growth in the global startup community. To this end, we encourage the startups, investors, mentors, incubation/accelerator managers, policymakers, and other ecosystem builders to actively engage in the review process,” Chintan Vaishnav said.

Interested parties can access the Draft Policy Communique` and the corresponding Feedback Form through the official Startup20 website: https://www.startup20india2023.org. The document is now available for public review and comments.