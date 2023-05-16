GAD’s indifferent approach towards industry-related departments derailing industrialisation plans: FCIK

In a statement, FCIK said that most of the DICs remained without full-time General Managers from time to time during the past 3 years resulting in great inconvenience caused to both existing and prospective entrepreneurs disrupting their normal work and process.

“Records reveal that 7-8 out of 10 District Industries Centres (DICs) in the valley had been rendered headless from time to time,” stated FCIK adding that neither the pleas made by the concerned department nor the protests of the organisation through media moved the concerned to fill the vacant positions.