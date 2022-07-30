Ganaie elected President of Traders Federation Sopore

Sopore, July 30: After a day-long voting period for the presidential election, Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie was elected as the new president of the Traders Federation of Sopore.
On Saturday, 2325 voters, out of the 3365 traders who were eligible to vote, cast their ballots. Ganaie received 1028 votes, while his opponents Rayees Ahmad Kaloo and Zaffar Iqbal Bhat each received 918 and 369 votes, respectively.
"It is a great honour for me that the traders of Sopore elected me a president a second time after 2015," Ganaie stated in a statement to the media. He declared that he would continue to work for the growth of traders as he had in the past and that he would meet both trader and trade body aspirations.
Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam members, administrative officers, civil society participants, business owners, and other residents all expressed their congratulations to Ganaie for winning this election.
Advocate Muhammad Lateef Dand, President Fruit Growers and Dealers Association Fruit mandi Sopore Fayaz Ahmad Malik @ kaka ji and Ghulam Muhammad Sofi, a renowned businessman were the observers during the election.