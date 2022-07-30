Ganaie elected President of Traders Federation Sopore

On Saturday, 2325 voters, out of the 3365 traders who were eligible to vote, cast their ballots. Ganaie received 1028 votes, while his opponents Rayees Ahmad Kaloo and Zaffar Iqbal Bhat each received 918 and 369 votes, respectively.

"It is a great honour for me that the traders of Sopore elected me a president a second time after 2015," Ganaie stated in a statement to the media. He declared that he would continue to work for the growth of traders as he had in the past and that he would meet both trader and trade body aspirations.