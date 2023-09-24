GCC interacts with Saffron Farmers Association at Lethpora

Srinagar: A two-member delegation of the Group of Concerned Citizens, J&K (GCC), comprising former IAS officers Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Ghulam Jeelani Nehvi met the association of saffron growers at Lethpora today to exchange ideas regarding the status of saffron cultivation in the world famous saffron belt of Kashmir around Pampore.

A statement said that the growers belonged to various saffron-growing villages in the area. The association was led by Javid Ahmed Ganie of Samboora. The meeting took notice of the rampant conversion of saffron land and felt that if necessary measures are not taken urgently, saffron cultivation will receive a major and irreversible setback. It was also felt that the UT government needs to revisit its laws and rules regarding the conversion of agricultural land for non-agriculture purposes in Jammu and Kashmir to make the conversion difficult rather than easy, which is the case presently on the ground.

The meeting expressed the apprehension that if necessary measures are not taken to stop the conversion, production of food grains, fruit and cash crops including saffron which together constitute the largest component of the state GDP, will decrease rapidly leading to widespread unemployment in the rural areas and progressive impoverishment of the rural population.

The statement said that it discussed at length various problems being faced by the saffron growers and expressed the hope that the agriculture department of the UT government and SKUAST (K) will take note and address the issues of falling productivity, irrigation, seed production, the impact of climate change namely prolonged dry and hot weather conditions and conversion of saffron land to restore the sagging saffron industry. The meeting was also informed about the restrictions on stone quarrying in the surrounding areas, transportation of stones and sand mining from the river which has led to unemployment and difficulties for the truck owners who had taken bank loans for purchase of trucks.

The two-member GCC delegation assured to discuss the problems within the larger forum of GCC before taking up the issues with the concerned authorities. The delegation reminded the growers of their own responsibilities towards saving and preserving the centuries-old tradition of saffron cultivation in Kashmir for future generations and their prosperity.

Later, a memorandum on behalf of Fruit Mandi, Pulwama was submitted to the GCC team who assured to forward the same to the concerned authorities in the UT government, the statement said.