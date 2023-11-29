GDC Sopore organises Business Fest

Sopore, Nov 29: The Department of Management Studies at Govt. Degree College Sopore orchestrated a dynamic two-day event, “Dawate Tijarat – The Business Fest 2023,” which unfolded with enthusiasm on Wednesday.

The fest served as a vibrant platform for colleges and business start-ups in North Kashmir to showcase their prowess. ADC Sopore, S.A Raina, inaugurated the event, underscoring the significance of such initiatives in promoting local businesses. Principal Prof. Dr Salma Ahad, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad ACR Baramulla, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Director North Campus Kashmir University, and Khursheed Ahmad Dar, Head CIl J&K, were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration. The event also drew the participation of principals from North Kashmir Colleges, students, and members of the Traders Federation Sopore.

With over 35 stalls on display, the fest provided a diverse array of products and services. Prof. Dr. Salma Ahad, the Principal of the college, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in the contemporary era. In a technical session, Khursheed Ahmad Dar expounded on the potential ideas and collaborations that could stem from such events, creating a ripple effect extending beyond the college walls.

The fest was not only a platform for showcasing products but also an opportunity for knowledge exchange and collaboration. Stakeholders, including members of the Traders Federation Sopore, actively participated, enriching the overall experience.