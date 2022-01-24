General Manager Northern Railway holds safety review meeting

Srinagar, Jan 24: General Manager Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal, held a review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway through video conferencing.
As per the statement, deliberations were held on keeping the focus on rail fractures and welds during ongoing foggy weather.
GM said that safety is always the prime focus over Northern Railway. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds, and removal of scrap lying near the tracks. He emphasized on Quality control of raw material during manufacturing of consumables used in safety-related works & products.
"He instructed the divisions on conducting drives to enhance the safety during ongoing foggy weather and counsel the staff whenever necessary and required. He said the monitoring of rail fractures and rail welds should be done extensively, all measures should be taken up for limit rail fractures and weld failures and no error should be left," reads the statement.
GM emphasized focusing on the safety of OHE and electrical equipment on tracks as well as safety in relay and panel rooms for error-free movement of trains. He also instructed the department heads and DRMs, to maintain punctuality and keep pace for freight loading with safety as a priority.
Taking on freight Business Development, the GM took stock of the outreach of the Business Development Units. He also instructed that BDUs should create an environment of trust, support and confidence amongst the customers. He also informed that the loading of food grains and other items has steadily increased with every passing month.
He said that Northern Railway is committed to providing safe, smooth and efficient services to its customers.