Ghousia turns ‘HOOP ART’ into a business opportunity

Srinagar: Over the past several years, there has been an increase in the use of calligraphers’ abilities on Canvas. Some self-taught artists, like Ghousia Mir, are establishing their small businesses with inventive solutions, nevertheless.

The young self-taught artist, a Srinagar resident, utilises thread on fabric to produce captivating works of art, which has enabled her to launch a small company named “The hoop art by Ghousia.” The young embroiderer also creates a variety of motifs and works of art on hoops that she sells online.

Ghousia, an arts graduate, stated that she was passionate about art and desired to try new things.

“Because there are so few opportunities in Kashmir and the government jobs are so competitive, I considered honing my skills and starting an online company. Kashmir is known for its handicrafts, and Tilla’s artwork and other local artists’ works served as my inspiration for this. I used YouTube lessons and other online resources to learn because I had never had official training. I attempted to follow certain well-known artists’ lead while still trying to do things my way,” she added.