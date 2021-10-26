The workshop focused on the export potential of J&K, GI products and its importance, role of e-commerce, GI registration and its subsequent compliances.

Managing Director, JKTPO, Ankita Kar, on the occasion highlighted about integration of district and export hub with GI products for boosting of exports of GI products and the importance of recognizing uniqueness of J&K by exploring possibilities of new GI registrations.

The MD said “GI commercialization will help to accelerate exports and Government will facilitate the whole process of GI registration as well as promotion of existing GIs.”