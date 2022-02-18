GI labelling will save handicrafts: CCIK

Srinagar, Feb 18: Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has hailed the efforts of the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom in getting the GI tags to most of the Kashmir handicraft products.
In a statement, CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani said the GI tags to the indigenous Handicrafts products will save Kashmir's unique art and craft and promote artisans.
Ghani appreciated the efforts of Director Handicrafts and Handloom Mahmood Shah for taking painstaking efforts in ensuring the age-old old craft gets world recognition and is saved from fictitious products.
CCIK said many fraudulent traders were selling and passing imported carpets and shawls as hand-knotted Kashmiri products bringing a bad image to Kashmir's craft and artisans.