‘GI tag for Kashmir willow bat may fetch better prices’

Chennai: Differentiating the Kashmir willow cricket bat with Geographical Indication (GI) tag can serve as an important marketing strategy for cricket bats in the export markets, says a study by the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank).

The study, titled "Indian Sports Goods Industry: Strategies for Tapping the Export Potential", was recently released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Currently, there are no registered GIs in the sports goods industry, in spite of some products being unique to the country.

"Kashmir willow bat is one such product, which holds significance as it is made from some of the best quality wood in the world," the study says.