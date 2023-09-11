‘GI tag for Sulai Honey will benefit farmers economically’

A geographical indications (GI) tag is a type of intellectual property right that distinguishes products from certain geographic places and links them to those locations' distinctive natural traits and attributes.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam earlier announced that Ramban Sulai Honey has been awarded the GI tag. "A testament to our district's natural heritage and dedication."

The representative from the Agriculture Department claimed that after much effort, we were finally successful in registering the Geographical Indications (GI) tag for Solai, Honey from Banihal.